First responders from Utah heading to Gulf Coast to help with hurricane Laura

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s Task Force One emergency Response Team is gearing up and heading to the Louisiana and Texas coast Wednesday night.

Officials tell ABC4 News that the team is planning to leave by midnight and their goal is to help with recovery and cleanup after the expected devastation from hurricane Laura.

Courtesy: Salt Lake City Fire Department

Assistant Chief Riley Pilgrim with Unified Fire Authority said, “We’re probably looking at 30-36 hours, we’re taking multiple semi-trucks, vans, box trucks, so it’s quite the convoy it takes a little bit of time to get out there. The benefit we have is multiple drivers so we don’t have to stop, we can travel straight there.”

Chief Pilgrim added that due to COVID-19 they all have to be screened for symptoms before they are allowed to roll out.

15 years ago firefighters went to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Katrina, according to Salt Lake City Fire Department.