OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber-Morgan Health Department held its first invitation-only clinic at Weber State University, to give the Moderna vaccine to healthcare workers from non-hospital settings.

Nearly 1,000 people will be getting the Moderna Vaccine and mass clinics at Weber State University will continue every week.

Blanka Williams is a caregiver and one of many healthcare workers invited to the clinic at Weber State University.

“Thank goodness outside of one of my clients, they’ve been negative,” said Williams.

She’s thankful to get the vaccine after dealing with months of stress, avoiding bringing the deadly virus to her health-compromised husband.

“I’m very excited about this, finally able to get this vaccine and hopefully slow the spread down,” said Williams.

Mass clinics like this will happen on a weekly basis, following a public health system timeline for distribution to high-risk groups.

“This is really turning the corner, and heading toward the finish line if we can do this well and get the herd immunity that we all want so life can get back to normal,” said Brian Bennion, the Executive Director for the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

The last clinic hosted at the campus was back when H1N1 infected the population, according to Weber State University leaders.

“After the H1N1 people have not stopped working for the inevitability for something big happening, there has been planning in place for a pandemic to occur,” said Sally Cantwell, the Chair of the Annie Taylor Dee School of Nursing at WSU.

Local health leaders are encouraging people to follow the timeline and sign up for the COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as they can.

“Come get vaccinated! There will be opportunities to, probably quicker than we planned based on the strong response we’re getting and the support,” said Cantwell.

In four weeks, these people will have to come back for their second round of the vaccination, which health leaders say is just as important as getting the first round.