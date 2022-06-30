RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – As part of Riverton’s Phase II Grand Opening of Mountain View Village located at 4500 West 13400 South, residents are invited to stop by the new Cinemark XD for the most immersive entertainment experience yet.

The city is excited to debut Cinemark Riverton XD, a 14-auditorium theater with one XD auditorium deemed the extreme digital auditorium. Better yet, all 14 auditoriums are equipped with luxury loungers: plush, heated, power-reclining seats that will allow viewers to be totally immersed in the most comfortable way possible. Every recliner comes with its own remote control.

The XD option offers guests the chance to experience the building’s biggest screen and best sound. A Cinemark representative told ABC4 that the XD theater includes 11.1 channel layer surround sound “so you’ve got the best immersive sound coming at you from all angles,” as well as a projector that can show up to 35 trillion colors, “so the picture is about as crisp as you can get for any film on any big screen.”

If you’re seeking an extra-luxurious cinematic experience, opt for one of the theater’s D-box seats. These recliners synchronize movement with the film that’s currently screening. A Cinemark representative told ABC4, “Essentially, this means when you’re watching a movie like “Top Gun: Maverick” or “Jurassic World,” your seat will actually vibrate and move alongside the action.” D-box seat remote controllers include a pressure setting to switch up the intensity based on your preference and sensitivity.

Along with a great screening experience, the venue will be offering an exceptional array of meals, snacks, and beverages. “We’ve got all of your movie theater favorites like candy and popcorn, plus a broader offering of hot foods like pizza, chicken nuggets, and nachos,” said a representative. For drinks, the venue has built-in Coca-Cola freestyle machines so guests can customize their beverages exactly how they’d like.

After you finish your movie, feel free to stop by the theater’s full arcade, decked out with superbikes, claw machines, Pac-Man, and more.

When asked why staff are excited for guests to experience Cinemark Riverton XD, a representative explained, “The greater Salt Lake City area are avid moviegoers — we know that. We’re always really excited to bring a theater to a community we know are passionate movie lovers. We saw a great opportunity to put a top-of-the-line theater in this area and we took it. We think that our loungers are such a great amenity that moviegoers will love and we’re excited to offer our XD auditorium, D-box seats, and a really elevated, fun, immersive movie-going experience.”

Stop by Riverton’s newest entertainment venue this week to catch the premiere of summer blockbusters like the “Minions: The Rise of Gru” movie or holdovers from last week like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis,” “Lightyear,” and “Jurassic World Dominion.” Around the corner are more great films like “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” and “DC League of Super-Pets.” Other great movies will continue to premiere at the theater throughout the year.

The Mountain View Village Phase II Grand Opening will take place from June 30 to July 4. For more information on events and shops set to open, click here.