First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives to Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Arizona (ABC4) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is spending the next couple of days with Navajo Nation leaders.

After speaking with Navajo Nation First Lady Phefilia Nez and President Jonathan Nez, the meeting was really initiated by Dr. Jill Biden and the goal of this visit is for Navajo Nation leaders to cultivate a much needed relationship with the Biden-Harris Administration.

Driving through Navajo Nation, you may notice the beauty of the land, but the people that call this land home don’t live the way you may think they do.

“30% to 40% of our people don’t have running water here. We should get running water to our citizens, in the most powerful country in the world we still have that problem, that issue here on the Navajo Nation,” says President Nez.

Navajo Nation President Nez says there’s a need for electricity, broadband, paved roads, and even access to cancer treatments, things some Americans outside of these lands may take for granted.

“There’s just a big need and it’s just going to take some time for the Navajo People to trust the government again,” says President Nez.

This is why, Nez says Dr. Biden’s visit is so important. Their goal is to develop a close relationship with the Biden-Harris Administration.

“The federal government failed us, previous administration, we even had to take them to court to get our share of CARES Act Funds and now it’s just a total 180,” says President Nez.

Dr. Jill Biden will spend the next two days with Navajo leaders. She will visit a school, healthcare facility, and attend a vaccination event. First Lady, Phefilia Nez says she’s hopeful Dr. Biden will bring some of the land’s issues to the forefront in D.C. and bring change.

“One of those issues of course is support services for people who get diagnosed with cancer, we don’t have, for a long time we didn’t have a cancer treatment facility,” says First Lady Nez.

Navajo Nation President and Lady Nez say they are excited to see how the new administration will help and hopefully improve the lives of their people.