First home in the United States to be built completely by women…is in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A group of women are putting their hearts and souls into what will be the first all-female built home in the United States. ABC4 News caught up with the group at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The two story home was envisioned, engineered and will be constructed by an all female team.

Kristi Allen, President for Professional Women in Building/General Contractor for this job said, “…so we have women involved through every step of the construction, women-owned companies, women laborers, from drafting, and engineering all the way through the finish.

Designed from a woman’s perspective…the home in the Wander community of Saratoga Springs will be built for the functionality of a family, and features in part, a children’s play area, a master retreat, and a kitchen made for a chef!

It’s a joint project with the Utah Home Builders Association and Utah Professional women in building, sponsored by Oakwood Homes, a stunning project with a bigger goal in mind.

“There is a place for women in this industry. So, we want to show young women and girls across the nation different aspects of construction and women doing those jobs, so that they are going to see that and say to themselves, ‘that looks amazing, I wanna do that’.”

The home envisioned with heart, in hopes of inspiring many, really proves women can be homemakers in more ways than one.

“We’d like half our team be women and the opportunity to help both older and younger women learn more about our industry.” Said Ryan Smith, Division President of Oakwood homes, “Actions like this or opportunities like these are inspirational for people. If we could support the first of these, we thought this is a great way to help and help build our industry and partner with some really great people.”