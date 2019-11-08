First funerals held for victims of massacre in Mexico

LAMORA, MEXICO (ABC4 News) – Three of the victims of Monday’s massacre of a Fundamentalist LDS family were laid to rest Thursday.

Three coffins were carried out of the funeral for 43-year-old Dawna Ray Langford and her sons Trevor, 11 and Rogan, 2, the first of the heartwrenching services for the murder victims.

Relatives now questioning whether all nine of the massacred family members were targeted by a drug cartel.

“It’s so much more awful than any of us could’ve imagined,” relative Kendra Miller told ABC News.

The family was caravanning to Miller’s wedding Monday when they were ambushed. The bride-to-be telling ABC’s Tom Llamas that she believes the three women and six children were gunned down to spark a new battle in an ongoing war between drug gangs.

“The Chihuahua cartel used our three women and all the children as a provocation to start a war with them and the Sinaloa cartel,” Miller said.

Relative Julian LeBaron later found one of the family’s vehicles. Next to it lay Christina Langford Johnson lying in the road with two gunshot wounds to her heart but still alive in her car seat her 7-month-old daughter named Faith.

“There was a bullet hole through the canopy on the on the car seat,” LeBaron said. “And we opened the canopy and the baby was smiling at us.”

No suspects have been named and Mexican officials maintain their belief that drug traffickers mistook the family for rivals because of the type of sport utility vehicles they were driving.

