MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Althleisure and music fans, get excited as a popular athletic wear store officially opens in Fashion Place Mall.

Fabletics, the popular online store founded by actress Kate Hudson, will feature the first-ever “YITTY by Lizzo” Shop inside its Murray location. This store marks the second Fabletics location in Utah.

YITTY, a shapewear brand founded by singer Lizzo, features all-inclusive sizes and promotes body positivity.

The new Fabletics store opened on June 25 and boasts 2,950 square feet of shopping space, size-inclusive mannequins, a digital-forward shopping experience and more.

(Courtesy of Fabletics)

Fabletics says more Yitty in-shop collaborations are planned for future openings in select locations throughout the year.

Staying true to its digital roots, the new store will utilize an “OmniShop feature” that will allow customers to request a different size, color, check stock or receive styling tips without leaving their dressing room.

In-store touch screens will help shoppers select their best-suited styles. access online profiles and even order products for free home delivery.

Orders can also be purchased ad picked up on the same day at the store.