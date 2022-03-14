RICH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A wolverine has been captured and released in Rich County over the weekend, making the event the first-ever capture by Utah biologists.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says there have only been eight confirmed wolverine sightings in Utah since 1979.

“It’s amazing to get a chance to see a wolverine in the wild, let alone catch one,” DWR Northern Region Wildlife Manager Jim Christensen said. “This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

On the morning of March 10, a sheepherder in Randolph first witnessed the wolverine killing and wounding around 18 members of his sheep herd.

(Courtesy of Utah DWR)

Alerting officials, The USDA-Wildlife Services sent a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft to investigate the animal. As officials flew through the air, they spotted the wolverine running though the snow.

DWR biologists set two barrel traps, hoping to capture the elusive creature. All sheep were removed except for three in the area. A dead sheep was placed inside each trap as well.

“There was so much activity in the area that morning, I thought the wolverine would be long gone and we wouldn’t be able to catch it,” Christensen said.

On the morning of March 11, the sheepherder noticed one of the trap doors were closed, When peering inside, the first Utah-captured wolverine was safely inside. The wolverine was sedated and brought to a wildlife office for observation and testing.

The animal was sedated so wildlife biologists could draw blood, collect hair samples, measure the animal’s heart rates, breathing and temperature. A GPS collar was attached to his neck as well.

Biologists say the wolverine is a male between 3-4 years old, weighs 28 pounds and is 41 inches long.

“The animal had good, sharp teeth,” Christensen said. “It was in really good condition. It took only a couple of minutes for it to start waking up. Pretty soon, it was wide awake and as lively as ever.”

Crews transported the wolverine to the North Slope of the Uinta Mountains and released it on public land later that evening.

Biologists hope to learn more about the wolverine’s travel paths, home range and seasonal habitats.

“Having a collar on this wolverine will teach us things about wolverines in Utah that would be impossible to learn any other way,” said Christensen. “Four different wolverine sightings were confirmed in Utah in 2021. Were we seeing the same animal or different animals? Having a collar on this animal will help us solve that riddle.”