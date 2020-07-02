First COVID-19 death reported in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Summit County learned Thursday of the death of a resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual who died is a man over the age of 65 and had been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to officials. This is the first death attributed to the virus in Summit County.

“This is a tragic loss of life and we wish to extend our condolences to the family,” Summit County Council Chair, Doug Clyde, said. “The passing of a member of our community is a sobering reminder of the seriousness of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It illustrates the need for all of us to do our part and double down on efforts to sanitize regularly, wear masks and social distance. We are fortunate to have one of the best public health departments in the state leading our community and will continue doing all we can to mitigate the current and future impacts of this virus.”

As of July 2, officials say nearly 500 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Summit County. That number continues to grow daily.

“We are deeply saddened by this news,” Summit County Health Director, Dr. Rich Bullough, said. “Our dedicated staff are working tirelessly to reduce greater spread and loss of life. I am also grateful for the support and expertise of our local healthcare professionals who have been a vital part of this response. Now, more than ever, we ask for the support of the community in fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Summit County.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of the sense of taste or smell, runny nose, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, and diarrhea. Many positive cases, especially among younger adults, report experiencing mild cold symptoms. If someone exhibits these symptoms or has been in close contact with a known positive COVID-19 case, that individual should immediately isolate themselves and call their health care provider, who will coordinate with the patient to determine the appropriate next steps, according to officials.

There is currently no vaccine or treatment available for COVID-19. The Utah Department of Health recommends taking preventive actions to stop the spread of germs including regular hand washing, wearing a mask while in public, and self-isolating at home while sick.

Effective June 27, Summit County’s Joint Public Health Order 2020-08 requires face coverings to be worn at indoor and outdoor community gatherings and indoor public places.