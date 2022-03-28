UTAH (ABC4) – Utah wildlife officials have discovered the first positive case of COVID–19 in mule deer.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says the virus was found after DWR sent deer samples taken during winter health assessments.

DWR biologists collected nasal swab and blood samples as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The deer samples were collected during an annual helicopter capture for health checks.

Biologists collected samples from around 280 deer throughout Utah throughout the period of November to December 2021.

Doe and fawn mule deer forage in former chaining, Carbon County, Utah. Photo by Mike Keller on 1-15-09, courtesy Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Mule deer doe in winter

Back-glancing doe in southeastern Utah. Photo by Dustin Stettler on 3-31-07, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

After analyzing the samples, officials at the APHIS’ National Veterinary Services Lab confirmed a positive case of the delta variant of COVID-19 in one deer sample.

Although only one deer’s nasal sample was found positive, officials say several other Utah deer has antibodies in their blood samples which means they contracted the virus prior to their capture.

“While it is confirmed that mule deer are susceptible to this virus, the deer that we took samples from did not show any clinical signs of the illness, and there isn’t any evidence that it is killing mule deer,” says DWR State Veterinarian Ginger Stout. “There is also no evidence that animals, including mule deer, are playing a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people, and the available research suggests that the likelihood of getting COVID-19 from an animal is quite low.”

Officials don’t yet know how the deer were originally exposed to the virus and are investigating further to determine whether it was from another animal or a human.

DWR says there is no evidence that humans can contract COVID from consuming meat from an infected animal.

Hunters should heed these best practices when harvesting wildlife:

Avoid contact between wildlife and domestic animals, including pets and hunting dogs.

Do not harvest animals that appear sick or are found already dead.

Keep game meat clean and cool the meat down as soon as possible after harvesting the animal.

Avoid cutting through the animal’s backbone and spinal tissues and do not consume the brains of wildlife.

When handling and cleaning game meat, wear rubber or disposable gloves. Don’t eat, drink or smoke while handling the meat.

When you are finished handling and cleaning the meat, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s APHIS will be conducting further research on the potential effects of SARS-CoV-2 in free-ranging mule deer in Utah and other Western states,” officials say.