FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (ABC4) – Firefighters are battling blazes on Navajo Nation, burning more than 25,000 acres total. More than 670 first responders and aircraft are working to fight the fires.

As of Wednesday, Coconino County officials are reporting the Pipeline fire is burning 22,888 acres with 31% containment and the Haywire Fire is burning 5,056 acres with no containment.

Navajo Nation officials say approximately 2,195 people have been evacuated from the area due to the Pipeline Fire and 281 due to the Haywire Fire, with an additional 1,641 on pre-evacuation status.

On Wednesday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez along with the nation’s Division of Natural Resources Director, Dr. Rudy Shebala and other officials, met with Coconino County officials to offer resources to Navajo residents who were evacuated or on alert due to those fires.

“We stand with the Flagstaff community with our thoughts, prayers and resources, said President Nez. “Through our unified efforts, strength, and prayers, we will persevere and get through this emergency situation. Our team will continue to assist the families and provide support. I thank Coconino County Supervisor Fowler and all of the emergency response team members for their support and assistance.”

Officials are transitioning from a 500-person type 3 crew to a much larger type 1 team through the Great Basin Coordination Center and say they anticipate the fire lasting into next week.

While Navajo Nation does not currently have any communities under evacuation, health officials are cautioning residents about heavy smoke in surrounding areas, which will continue to be monitored by community health representatives on standby to help transport/evacuate families to Twin Arrows if necessary. Smoke from both fires has reportedly reached areas as far as Denver, Colo.

As fire containment efforts continue, officials say they anticipate extensive flooding in the Flagstaff area with the loss of vegetation similar to the 2010 Shultz Fire.

The community will be hosting volunteer sandbag production events and other support efforts in the coming weeks, which can be found on Northern Arizona United Way’s website.

More information and official updates can be found on the Coconino County website.