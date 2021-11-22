Firefighter has nearly $10k worth of equipment stolen during U of U game

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A local firefighter had nearly $10,000 worth of equipment stolen from his car while attending the University of Utah football game on Saturday.

Barrett Lajeunesse said he was switching stations for his upcoming shift so he took his gear with him and placed it in his Jeep Wrangler, while he attended the U of U game.

Lajeunesse had two large bags, one red bag with the word “LaJeunesse” embordered on it and another black bag. The red bag had his turnouts, tools, mask, and helmet and the black bag had his station’s uniform, badge shirt with badge, coats, boots, and toiletries.

He tells ABC4, it would cost $8,000 to $10,000 to replace all of the stolen equipment.

Lajeunesse’s vehicle was parked in the parking lot located on the corner of Foothill drive and Mario Capecchi Drive when the items were stolen.

Anyone who might have information that could lead to the recovery of these items is asked to contact U of U Police at 801-585-2677.