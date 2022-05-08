UTAH (ABC4) – Firehouse Subs, the restaurant chain known for its passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service, and public safety is excited to announce the return of its beloved Name of the Day offer.

For a very limited time only, beginning May 4, Firehouse Subs will be cherry-picking a different name each day as a way to show appreciation and thank loyal customers by name.

As noted by PR Newswire, on the day your name is chosen you can show your photo ID at participating locations for a free medium sub with any purchase.

Names of the day will be posted daily on FirehouseSubs.com/NameoftheDay and on the chain’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This offer excludes Firehouse Sub restaurants located in non-traditional areas like in airports and on college campuses.

Today, the Name of the Day is any name beginning with MA. So, to all of the Marys and Marks of the world, don’t miss out on your opportunity to claim your free sub sandwich!