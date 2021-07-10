Firefighters responding to commercial fire on State Street in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are currently on the scene of a structure fire in Salt Lake City Saturday night.

Crews were called just after 7 p.m. to 1061 South State Street after smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.

Firefighters arrived within minutes to find the property quickly burning and smoke filling the air.

Few details are known at this time, but State Street is currently shut down in both directions at the scene, please avoid the area.

Fire Affecting Roadway

Both Directions State St Closed

at 1100 S Salt Lake Co.

Use Alt Route

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 11, 2021

ABC4 will update the story as soon as more information is released.