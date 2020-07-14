Firefighters respond to new wildfire in Vernal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire northeast of Vernal.

The fire is estimated to have burned about 50-60 acres. The fire is burning in timber and is threatening one structure, according to fire officials.

The fire has been dubbed the Allen Draw fire but the cause of the fire is not yet kown.

LATEST NEWS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story