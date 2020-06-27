Firefighters respond to new wildfire in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to another wildfire in Millard County Friday.

The fire dubbed as the Canal Fire is estimated at 200 acres and is located north of Oak City, according to fire officials.

Fire officials say structires and power lines are threatened by the fire but the cause is still unknown.

