Firefighters respond to new wildfire in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to another wildfire in Millard County Friday.
The fire dubbed as the Canal Fire is estimated at 200 acres and is located north of Oak City, according to fire officials.
Fire officials say structires and power lines are threatened by the fire but the cause is still unknown.
LATEST NEWS STORIES:
- State epidemiologist says COVID-19 cases increasing at ‘really fast rate’
- Man flown to hospital in critical condition after crash with train
- Ohio police solve 1982 cold-case murder of 8-year-old girl
- What it’s like serving as Salt Lake County Mayor during the pandemic
- Utah governor mandates face mask in all state facilities