SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to a structure fire that is threatening other buildings.
The fire is threathning building adjacent to 200 E South Temple, according to officials.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.
LATEST NEWS STORIES:
- Public health official expresses concern over COVID-19 case count ahead of holiday weekend
- Firefighters respond to fire threatening building in Downtown Salt Lake
- Navajo Nation reports 4 more deaths, 64 new cases of COVID-19
- Firefighters warn about dangers sparklers pose to children
- Arches National Park reopened after crash