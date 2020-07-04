Firefighters respond to fire threatening building in Downtown Salt Lake

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to a structure fire that is threatening other buildings.

The fire is threathning building adjacent to 200 E South Temple, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

LATEST NEWS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story