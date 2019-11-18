Firefighters respond to abandoned home fully engulfed in flames

Breaking News
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Fire Department is fighting a defensive fire at 55 South and 900 West after being called to a home fire and finding the building fully engulfed in flames.

Officials with the fire department say that the home is abandoned and because of how far the fire had progressed before crews arrived they are controlling the spread of the fire, protecting nearby structures, instead of entering the home. The roof of the home is already partially collapsed.

The cause of the fire is unknown. We have a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.

