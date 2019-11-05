Firefighters rescue two people from house fire in Roy

ROY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters battle a house fire early Tuesday morning in Roy.

It happened at 1:14 a.m. at 2075 West 3875 South.

Fire officials tell ABC4 News the blaze started at the carport of the home, which was destroyed.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say one person was able to escape through the front door, but they had to rescue the other two through the basement window.

The house suffered smoke and water damage, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

