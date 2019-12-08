Days
Firefighters put out trailer fire in Ogden

by: Josh Atkins

OGDEN (ABC4 News) – Firefighters battled a trailer fire.

It happened at 200 Harrisville Road at the Harrisville Trailer Park, in Ogden, early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire around 8:30 Saturday night

When crews arrived, they found two units on fire and spreading to another one.

Firefighters were able to make quickly extinguish the fires and prevent the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Damage to one of the units is estimated at $5,000 and damage to the second one is estimated at $40,000

Damage to the third one is estimated at $10,000 at this time.

Twenty-five firefighters from Ogden City and Weber Fire District responded with one ladder truck, four fire engines, two paramedic rescues, two ambulances, one Battalion Chief and one Deputy Fire Marshal.

Two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

All occupants from two of the units will be displaced due to structural damage.

