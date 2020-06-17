Firefighters put out structure fire in Riverdale overnight

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Riverdale put out a structure fire late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. at 1090 West Riverdale Road at the Aaron’s Furniture.

Fire officials tell ABC4 News the fire was on the outside of the building, but due to the size of the building and nearby structures, they called in a second-alarm.

Riverdale, Roy, South Ogden, Weber Fire District, Ogden and South Weber fire crews all helped battle this fire.

Crews were able to contain the fire in 20 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.