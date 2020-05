WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters early Friday morning put out a motorhome fire in West Valley City.

It happened near 2100 South and 2975 West.

West Valley Fire says a man was inside the motorhome when it caught on fire, but got out safely.

Nobody was injured.

The esitmated cost of damage is between $50,000 to $75,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.