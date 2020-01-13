Firefighters put out fire in basement of Stonehaven Dental

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters from the Lehi Fire Department saved a business from a fire in the basement late Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at Stonehave Dental at 181 North 1200 East in Lehi just after 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from a basement window.

After about an hour crews were able to get the fire under control and kept it from spreading to the rest of the business.

Officials say the fire caused extensive damage to the basement and smoke damage to much of the business.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

