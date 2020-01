KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters put out a fire in a garage at an abandoned home Saturday night in Kearns.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. at 4500 West 5780 South.

Unified Fire says a neighbor called in the fire and firefighters were able to put out the fire in a couple of minutes.

They say the blaze was in the garage and the home itself didn’t suffer any damage.

Nobody was injured from this fire and the cause is under investigation.

