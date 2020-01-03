Firefighters put out apartment fire in Clearfield

News

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARFIELD (ABC4 News) – Firefighters battled an apartment fire early Friday morning in Clearfield.

It happened at 260 West 1700 South.

There are no injuries and no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Details are limited and more information will be shared once they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Federal ban on flavored vaping products aims to curb underage use, critics say it's the wrong move (5 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal ban on flavored vaping products aims to curb underage use, critics say it's the wrong move (5 p.m.)"

New 2020 Laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "New 2020 Laws"

Why New Year's resolution diets don't work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why New Year's resolution diets don't work"

Student walks from Ohio to Arlington National Cemetery for veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student walks from Ohio to Arlington National Cemetery for veterans"

Snowstorm ushers in 2020 creating dangerous conditions on Utah roadways

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowstorm ushers in 2020 creating dangerous conditions on Utah roadways"

'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss