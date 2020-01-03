Firefighters put out apartment fire in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD (ABC4 News) – Firefighters battled an apartment fire early Friday morning in Clearfield.
It happened at 260 West 1700 South.
There are no injuries and no word yet on the cause of the fire.
Details are limited and more information will be shared once they become available.
