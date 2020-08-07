Firefighters face challenges while battling the Parleys Fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) The Unified Fire Authority describes the challenges crews are facing while they fight the Parley’s Fire.

The fire broke out Thursday just after 6 p.m. along the eastbound I-80 near mile marker 133 prompting mandatory and immediate evacuations for the Mount Aire neighborhood. Fire officials say there is a “soft opening” of I-80 eastbound and westbound lanes. The Incident Commander may advise closing the freeway if fire activity increases and air operations proceed.