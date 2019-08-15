Firefighters extinguish flames after brush fire spreads to barn in Erda

ERDA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple agencies rushed to the scene of a brush fire in Tooele County Wednesday evening.

North Tooele Fire District said crews were dispatched to the report of a brush fire at 4792 North Tomas Lane in Erda around 6 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to a barn filled with hay among other things.

Officials said no homes were damaged, and no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters remained on the scene through the night monitoring hot spots. They want to avoid any flare-ups that may damage nearby homes.

Firefighters from North Tooele Fire District, Grantsville Fire, US Forest Service & Utah BLM responded.

