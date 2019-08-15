Newsfore Opt-In Form

Firefighters extinguish flames after brush fire spreads to barn in Erda

News
Posted: / Updated:
Fire-jpg_20160827151943-159532

ERDA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple agencies rushed to the scene of a brush fire in Tooele County Wednesday evening.

North Tooele Fire District said crews were dispatched to the report of a brush fire at 4792 North Tomas Lane in Erda around 6 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to a barn filled with hay among other things.

Officials said no homes were damaged, and no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters remained on the scene through the night monitoring hot spots. They want to avoid any flare-ups that may damage nearby homes. 

Firefighters from North Tooele Fire District, Grantsville Fire, US Forest Service & Utah BLM responded.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

In wake of recent mass shootings, some are choosing to get concealed carry permits

You won't believe how much parents are spending on back-to-school supplies

How to spot toxic algae killing dogs (CNN)

More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS