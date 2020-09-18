Firefighters douse early morning fire at Salt Lake City business

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire that started at a local business in Salt Lake City early Friday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department Batallion Chief Ryan Mellor, their crews were called out just after 1 a.m. to a report of smoke coming from the AT&T building located near 2153 South 700 East.

Smoke was causing some difficulties for firefighters but they were able to eventually locate the source and extinguish the fire in under 30 minutes.

No word yet on how the fire started and there is no estimate of damages at this time. Mellor said there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

