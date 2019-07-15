Firefighters battling three fires started by lightning in Box Elder County

BOTHWELL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several fire departments from Box Elder County are battling three different field fires that they say were caused by lightning at 11:30 PM Sunday.

According to the fire management officer for the Bear River area, the fires are all on “range land.” The first and biggest fire, the “North Gravel Pit Fire,” is burning between 15 to 75 acres, northeast of I-84, and is currently 20 percent contained.

The second fire is burning just east of the “North Gravel Pit Fire” and has spread close to 30 acres.

The third fire is burning in the West Hills area and is about half an acre in size.

Crews say the steep terrain is a challenge for firefighters. Fire officials say the only structure that is possibly threatened is a receiver tower.

Firefighters hope to have all three fires out by Monday morning.