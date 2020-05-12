Live Now
Fauci testifies remotely before Senate, warns nation against premature reopening

Firefighter injured battling Salt Lake City apartment fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City firefighter was injured while working on an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 7 a.m. at 120 East and 300 South in Salt Lake City.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke was billowing from the roof of the 3-story apartment building.

Multiple fire crews are on scene and all residents are being evacuated.

ABC4 News has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story