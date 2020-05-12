Firefighter injured battling Salt Lake City apartment fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City firefighter was injured while working on an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 7 a.m. at 120 East and 300 South in Salt Lake City.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke was billowing from the roof of the 3-story apartment building.

Multiple fire crews are on scene and all residents are being evacuated.

I apartment fire- 2 complexes evacuated. Confirmed one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. Arm injury. Stable condition. @abc4utah — Jerad ABC 4 News (@4Jerad) May 12, 2020

