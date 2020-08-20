Firefighters continue to battle 2 alarm fire at an abandoned house in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are currently on scene of an abandoned house fire in Salt Lake City Thursday morning.

According to Captain Anthony Burton, SLCFD, they were called to a structure fire shortly after 8 a.m. near 300 West and 700 North.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the rear of the home and spreading to the front and garage area.

Burton said even though it had been reported as an abandoned home, they still had to enter to make sure there was no one inside.

There were also live, arching powerlines that were moving, delaying progress. Burton said some of those lines had fallen onto a metal fence, energizing a larger area and forcing them to retreat momentarily.

The fire spread into the attic, so after knocking down the exterior fire, and the garage fire, they moved to attack the fire from inside. After cutting holes into the roof to let smoke and heat escape, crews moved to fight the fire from the outside, said Burton.

Burton explained that there was some construction going on inside the home and up in the area they were trying to fight flames and holes that has been cut around the home made it harder for firefighters to contain the fire.

Burton said there are no injuries and a cause has not yet been determined.

Crews are being rotated to help with heat exhaustion.

All lanes of 300 West are currently shut down in the area.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene for more information. An update will be provided when additional details are known.

