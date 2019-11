SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Sitting in a lawn chair in the middle of a grassy area of Salt Lake City, underneath a tree whose leaves have changed from green to gold, and are barely hanging on, Trisha Olsen shares her story.

"This is in memory of my father when he passed away. This is my bulldog. It says 'born to raise hell, USMC.' My father had the exact same thing on his arm," Olsen said, proudly showing off her tattoos. "That one is Marines and Semper Fidelis. It means always faithful because we always will be."