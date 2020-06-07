Firefighters battling 2-alarm house fire in Salt Lake City Avenues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – More than a dozen firefighters from the Salt Lake City Fire Department are working to extinguish a fire burning in a two-story home in the Avenues District of Salt lake City.

A fire spokesperson says the fire started just after noon at 238 North A Street. Smoke and flames were seen upon arrival.

Firefighters are battling the fire from the ground and from the air using a ladder truck to reach the flames on the roof. There is no word of injuries.

ABC4 News has a crew on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

