Firefighters battle wildfire near Thatcher, red flag warning issued

THATCHER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A red flag warning has been issued as firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire near Thatcher, Utah.

Fire officials are calling it the Lucin Fire. They say they are making it a priority to protect historic features and have saved a small trestle along the Transcontinental Railroad Grade.

Related: Multiple cars burned after wildfire erupts in Washington County

Fire officials have issued a red flag warning which will extend through Saturday.





Updates to this story wil be posted as they become available.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: