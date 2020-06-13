Firefighters battle wildfire near Thatcher, red flag warning issued

THATCHER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A red flag warning has been issued as firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire near Thatcher, Utah.
Fire officials are calling it the Lucin Fire. They say they are making it a priority to protect historic features and have saved a small trestle along the Transcontinental Railroad Grade.
Fire officials have issued a red flag warning which will extend through Saturday.
Updates to this story wil be posted as they become available.
