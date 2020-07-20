Strawberry fire grows to 70 acres, no evacuations in place

UPDATE: 7:00 P.M. Fire officials say crews are making good progress on the strawberry fire. The active fire has burned about 70 acres currently and is 0% contained. There are camp trailers threatened, but no evacuations are in place.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Areas closed include: Forest Service Road 1745 and the UTV road from Mammoth to Uinta, Bowers Flat.

DUCK CREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are on scene of a new wildfire Monday.

The fire is burning Northeast of Duck Creek Village and has Been named the Strawberry Fire, according to fire officials.

The fire is estimated at about 20-30 acres but the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Fire officials say the fire is primarily threatening camp trailers due to the current wind direction.

More details will be included as they become available.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: