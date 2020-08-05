Firefighters battle wildfire in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are fighting a wildfire burning in Carbon County near East Carbon.

The fire has been dubbed the Water Canyon fire and has burned about 107 acres and is 0% contained.

No structures have been threatened as a result of the fire.

Officials say 12 jumpers, 1 hotshot crew and 3 helicopters continuing to suppress the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.