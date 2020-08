SALT LAKE CITY - Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the expansion of City Connect Wi-Fi to the Sorenson Unity Center and the extension of the Rose Park Connect.

Officials say the Sorenson Unity Center’s Neighborhood Computer Access Lab will now be open four days a week with six computers available, and public Wi-Fi available on the grounds from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day of the week.