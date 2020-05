MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters early Wednesday morning battled an apartment fire in Millcreek.

It happened just before two in the morning at the Driftwood Park Apartments at 3929 South 700 West.

When firefighters arrived at the complex, they called in additional units, which sparked a second-alarm.

The entire complex was evacuated.

The Red Cross was called in to assist residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.