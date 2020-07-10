Firefighters battle new wildfire on I-80 in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire on I-80 Friday.
The fire has been dubbed the Median Fire and has burned about 23 acres and is 25% contained, according to fire officials.
The cause is under investigation.
LATEST NEWS STORIES:
- Protesters caused at least $100K in damage at DA’s office, police say
- Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel in-person conventions globally, first time in religion’s history
- ‘Headed for a disaster’: Leading Utah doctors demand a statewide mandatory mask order to slow COVID-19
- Syracuse event center steps in after Ogden venue shutters due to pandemic
- Utah-BYU game cancelled as Pac-12 announces move to conference-only games for fall sports