Firefighters battle new wildfire on I-80 in Tooele

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire on I-80 Friday.

The fire has been dubbed the Median Fire and has burned about 23 acres and is 25% contained, according to fire officials.

The cause is under investigation.

LATEST NEWS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story