Firefighters battle new wildfire in Juab County, evacuations in place

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) -Firefighters are battling a new wildfire west of Rocky Ridge in Juab County.

The fire which has been dubbed the Rocky Ridge Fire is now estimated at 250 acres. Fire officials say the fire is moving to the southwest away from the community.

  • Courtesy: Utah Fire info
  • Courtesy: Utah Fire info
  • Courtesy: Utah Fire info

Additional resources have been ordered and are responding to the fire. Fire officials say structures are threatened and evacuations have been ordered.

No injuries have been reported as result of the fire.

LATEST NEWS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story