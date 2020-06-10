Firefighters battle new wildfire in Juab County, evacuations in place

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) -Firefighters are battling a new wildfire west of Rocky Ridge in Juab County.
The fire which has been dubbed the Rocky Ridge Fire is now estimated at 250 acres. Fire officials say the fire is moving to the southwest away from the community.
Additional resources have been ordered and are responding to the fire. Fire officials say structures are threatened and evacuations have been ordered.
No injuries have been reported as result of the fire.
