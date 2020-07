SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three buildings caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. near 450 West 700 South.

Firefighters say the buildings involved were vacant.

The middle warehouse caught on fire and the roof partially collapsed and is a total loss, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

The other two buildings were impacted by the fire.

Nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.