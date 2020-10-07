Firefighters battle house fire, police arrest suspect

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City arrested a man they believe set a house on fire.

It happened Tuesday night around 10:00 p.m. at 5261 West Hunter Drive.

Witnesses told West Valley City Police Officers they saw a man running from the home after it caught on fire.

Officers were able to find the man behind a nearby church.

Police say they had to tase him twice because he had a boxcutter in his hand and wouldn’t cooperate with any commands.

Police say the man now faces multiple charges.

Officers believe the house belongs to the suspect’s grandfather and the two got into an argument earlier on Tuesday.

As for the house, no word on how much damage the fire caused to the home.