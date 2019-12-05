Days
Firefighters battle house fire in Midvale

by: Josh Atkins

MIDVALE (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Midvale battled a house fire early Thursday morning.

It happened near Skylark Lane and 700 East just after 1:00 a.m.

Fire crews say the house was fully engulfed in flames and the roof collapsed.

They say the house is a total loss.

No one was injured as firefighters are putting out hot spots.

This is a developing story. We will share more information once it becomes available.

