Firefighters battle house fire in Midvale

MIDVALE (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Midvale battled a house fire early Thursday morning.
It happened near Skylark Lane and 700 East just after 1:00 a.m.
Fire crews say the house was fully engulfed in flames and the roof collapsed.
They say the house is a total loss.
No one was injured as firefighters are putting out hot spots.
This is a developing story. We will share more information once it becomes available.
