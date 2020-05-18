Firefighters battle fire sparked by illegal burn in Herriman

Firefighters respond to fire in Herriman, Utah Sunday, May 17, 2020.

HERRIMAN (ABC4 News) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire apparently started by an illegal burn in Herriman Sunday evening.

According to Unified Fire Authority, the fire broke out at residence near 7100 West Gina Road, approximately 13700 South.

Duane Woolsey with Unified Fire Authority told ABC4 News they responded to an illegal burn at the same location earlier that day.

UFA instructed the man who had started to the fire to put it out and left the scene.

We’re told the man put the fire out and tended it for some time before heading inside.

According to UFA, the wind rekindled the fire and spread it to a shed.

UFA responded to the location for the second time Sunday and subdued the flames.

Woolsey said this incident highlights the dangers of burning on high-wind days.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and are gathering more information.