Firefighters battle house fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bountiful and South Davis Metro Fire are on the scene of a house fire in Bountiful.

Fire officials say the fire started at 3 p.m. near 3400 South 350 West.

The fire reportedly started in the basement but moved up to the attic because there were propane tanks in the house.

Two people were in the home at the time of the fire but fire officials say there were able to get out with no injuries.

Fire crews expect to remain on scene for the next few hours to investigate the cause.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

