Firefighters battle brush fire near Jordan river

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Roads are closed as firefighters work to clean up a brush fire Thursday evening.

The fire happened near the Jordan River at 4500 South and 700 West in Murray, according to fire officials.

The fire spread was stopped and firefighters say they are working to mop up hot spots. 4500 South was closed in both directions from 500 West to about 1300 West as firefighters cleaned up the fire.

Courtesy: Unified fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no firefighters were injured. Officials also say no structures were lost as a result of the fire.

This is a deveping story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

