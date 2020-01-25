SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One woman and her son were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Friday.
Salt Lake City fire officials confirmed the fire started at the Windsor Park Apartments near 1820 West and 700 North.
The woman who was removed from the apartment building by firefighters reportedly has “mild” injuries from heat and smoke inhalation, but she is expected to survive.
The fire was mostly in one apartment but spread to the attic, according to fire officials. It has not been determined if residents from other apartments in the building will be able to return home.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- Utah kid on journey to solve homelessness
- Woman, son transported to hospital after apartment fire in Salt Lake City
- Haynie family funeral: Father and son speak of faith, community support and keeping memories alive as they move forward
- Utah zoo disputes placement on ‘Worst Zoos for Elephants’ list
- U.S. mayors say their cities need money, infrastructure at meeting with Pres. Trump