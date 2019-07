HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Unified Fire Authority says fireworks may be the cause of a small field fire near I-215 and Wasatch Blvd. early Tuesday morning.

The flames ignited just before 12:30 AM but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish them. Officials say that no structures were threatened by this fire.

Fire investigators say fireworks were found nearby but there were no witnesses or anyone in the area. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.