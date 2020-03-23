Firefighters battle abandoned house fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Salt Lake City battled an abandoned house fire.
It happened early Monday morning near 650 East and 300 South.
Firefighters say they had to take defensive positions to protect surrounding homes and businesses in the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
