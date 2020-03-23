Firefighters battle abandoned house fire in Salt Lake City

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Salt Lake City battled an abandoned house fire.

It happened early Monday morning near 650 East and 300 South.

Firefighters say they had to take defensive positions to protect surrounding homes and businesses in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

