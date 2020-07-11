Firefighters battle 2 wildfires in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to two wildfires in Tooele County Saturday.

The fire dubbed the Poverty Point fire is on the south end of the Lakeside Mtns and fire officials say it started at 2 p.m.

The fire is sestimated at 200 acres and is 0% contained, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials say the second fire started in the 5-mile pass area at 4:15 p.m. The fire has been named the Pony fire and is estimated at 5 acres.

The cause of this fire is also under investigation.

