TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to two wildfires in Tooele County Saturday.
The fire dubbed the Poverty Point fire is on the south end of the Lakeside Mtns and fire officials say it started at 2 p.m.
The fire is sestimated at 200 acres and is 0% contained, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire officials say the second fire started in the 5-mile pass area at 4:15 p.m. The fire has been named the Pony fire and is estimated at 5 acres.
The cause of this fire is also under investigation.
LATEST NEWS STORIES:
- Wildfire burning above Olympus Cove on SLC’s East bench
- 2 firefighters help deliver baby boy in California parking lot
- Firefighters battle 2 wildfires in Tooele County
- Hospitalizations on the rise; area hospitals struggle with staffing
- Trump says executive order will include DACA recipients
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.